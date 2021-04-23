HSBC manager writes viral post on overworking

Yesterday, HSBC manager Jonathan Frostick told the now-viral tale of his stress-induced heart attack via LinkedIn. His social media post candidly unveils that his near-death experience was an extreme consequence of overworking and losing his work-life balance.

Frostick’s hospitalisation has coincided with the gradual process of many companies now re-opening their offices. Last week, 53% of desk-based office workers in the UK travelled to their place of employment at least once, despite government guidance being to still work from home where possible.

As COVID-19 reshapes the future of work, Frostick’s post aims to encourage a flexible work culture post-pandemic. Today, many companies are looking towards implementing hybrid working models permanently to give employees more agility, flexibility and freedom. This is to meet employee demands, as 67% of UK workers now want a hybrid model of work when returning to the office post-lockdown in order to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

To gain insight, Future Strategy Club a collective of hand-picked agency & consultancy talent – commissioned unique research into the nation’s sentiments towards work. Key takeaways from the data show that:

58% of Brits feel that hybrid working will be the most popular method of working post-lockdown

43% of Brits agree that flexible hours are the most important thing when choosing a job

25% of 18–34-year-olds and 19% 35–54-year-olds are now considering freelancing as a permanent career option

60% of Brits believe the workplace of the future will have to change drastically for the better to avoid losing its best talent to freelancing and consulting

Justin Small, CEO and Founder of Future Strategy Club, comments on the nation’s sentiments towards work:

“Lockdown and the way that we see work has changed immeasurably and surprisingly quickly throughout the course into 2021. Working from home and flexible working was already growing in popularity but the past year has put that growth on steroids. COVID showed all the worse parts of the traditional working structure so it is not surprising so many people have wanted to make changes to their environments permanently.

Companies need to be careful to accommodate their employees’ needs and concerns otherwise, talented individuals will be drawn towards going it alone or jumping ship, causing repercussions for businesses that may be on the edge of surviving and going under. If people are looking to go freelance, self-employed or become a full-time consultant, consultancy agencies are a great alternative to going it alone straight away. It wouldn’t be surprising if 2021 becomes the year of the mass exodus from the 9-5 and towards self-employment.”

