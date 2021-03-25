How Trustly Changes Payments

A trend that has been clearly visible for years is that the online world is becoming easier and more extensive. The online options available to the average person are increasing day by day.

This also applies to the possibilities in the field of online gambling. What many gambling enthusiasts like is that they can play without too much fuss. The faster the better. But preferably while maintaining safety. And this is exactly what Trustly provides as a Pay N Play Casino payment method.

Trustly as a Pay N Play Casino payment method

Trustly initially set itself the goal of creating a cardless society. In other words; a society in which no one needs a debit card and associated data to make payments. So you can play paynplaycasino.co games without registering.

Trustly takes care of the entire payment process from start to finish. This way it is able to get the speed, complexity and security of a payment to an optimal level. Obviously, this comes with a number of clear benefits.

The benefits of Trustly

It is the overwhelming advantages of Trustly that make this payment method gain in popularity. Trustly is the perfect solution, especially for a Pay N Play Casino. It then provides benefits such as:

• Deposit money quickly: Be able to deposit money quickly; it is something every gambling enthusiast is looking for. It allows you to start playing without too much effort. In the traditional way, for example, you always had to take your credit card with you to provide the correct payment details. Or you first had to verify who you were as a person. In a Trustly Pay N Play Casino payment method you quickly deposit money to play with.

• No registration process required: Registering an account has always been a hindrance. This takes a lot of time. You often had to wait for a confirmation link as well. This could sometimes take up to a day. Thanks to a payment method such as Trustly, this is a thing of the past.

• Safe: This method is also a lot safer. You don’t have to leave sensitive personal information behind. Personal information that is potentially always susceptible to hackers, for example. In addition, Trustly has been recognized as a secure payment method by the Swedish financial regulator. This indicates that it complies with all European directives for payment services.

• Start playing immediately: You only really know what starting playing immediately means when you use Trustly for the first time. Within seconds the amount of money is transferred from one account to another. There is minimal delay in between. This makes it an extremely efficient option.

In this way, a payment method like Trustly permanently changes how payments work. Certainly in the sector of online casinos there is a lot of appreciation for this. People are simply looking for ways to make it faster and safer. When both conditions apply, there is a good chance that the payment method will be fully embraced.

