How have the US Masters odds shifted after Players Championship?

With the Players Championship now out of the way, the next big event on the golf calendar is the first major of the 2021 season, the US Masters. After last year’s delay, which resulted in the tournament taking place in November, the Augusta National showpiece has been reinstated to its usual April dates and excitement is already starting to build for the four days of thrilling golf.

The Players is perhaps the best indication yet of who could challenge for the Green Jacket next month and there has been some movement in the odds since the tournament was concluded last Sunday. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at how the US Masters odds have shifted since the Players Championship.

Dustin Johnson – 8/1

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is heavily expected to retain his Green Jacket at Augusta next month and the golf US Masters betting market is firmly in his favour. However, following disappointing tournaments at the Mexico Championship, where he finished a dire six-over-par and tied for 54th, and the Players Championship, where he finished tied for 48th, his odds have drifted out slightly to around 8/1 from 6/1. It’s not a massive shift in the odds, but it’s perhaps a good indication that the bookies are losing a bit of faith in the favourite.

Bryson DeChambeau – 9/1

After he ripped apart Winged Foot to win the US Open last September, his maiden major title, many expected Bryson DeChambeau to do the same at Augusta in November. However, it didn’t exactly go to plan for the 27-year-old as he finished 18 strokes behind Johnson. A recent victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, followed up with a tied-third finish at the Players Championship will have DeChambeau brimming with confidence ahead of the Masters, and the bookies are taking no chances on the big-hitter, reeling him in from 12/1 to 9/1.

Justin Thomas – 10/1

Following his emphatic victory at the Players Championship last weekend, Justin Thomas’ odds of winning the Masters have shortened to 10/1 from around 16/1. It was the 27-year-old’s biggest victory since he won the US PGA Championship in 2017, his only major to date, and he will probably be the choice of whoever you consider to be the best golf tipster after he fantastic performance at the iconic TPC Sawgrass. It’s been a tough year for Thomas, but it looks like he has finally put all that behind him and if his sole focus is now on his game, he will be in contention at Augusta.

Jon Rahm – 11/1

Jon Rahm’s has been fairly consistent of late. He was tied-ninth at the Players Championship on eight-under-par and tied-fifth on seven-under at the Genesis Open last month. However, he needs to find the next gear if he wants to push on and challenge for the Green Jacket at Augusta. There hasn’t been much movement in terms of his odds, but he’ll be hoping that he can better his tied-seventh finish at last year’s Masters back at Augusta next month.

Rory McIlroy – 14/1

It was dire straits for Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship. The Northern Irishman attempted to emulate the game of DeChambeau at Sawgrass and he failed rather embarrassingly. McIlroy missed the cut at 10-over, his second cut missed in the space of a month after he also failed to make it into the field for the second half of the Genesis Open in February, and as a result his chances of winning the Masters have drifted from 10/1 to outwards of 14/1.

—

Lee Westwood is also worth a mention. The Englishman was the runner-up at both the Arnold Palmer and The Players and as a result his odds have shortened from 100/1 to 28/1.

