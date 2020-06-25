How do you imagine Basildon in the future? Join in on Zoom webinar to contribute

Two public Zoom webinars have been set up to give residents an opportunity to find out more about the Basildon town centre masterplan and ask questions.

The Leader of Basildon Council Councillor Gavin Callaghan and the council’s Chief Executive Scott Logan will be on hand to field question following a presentation of the proposals.

The webinars will be held on Tuesday 7 July from 2.30 – 3.30pm and Thursday 9 July, 6pm – 7pm.

The draft Basildon town centre masterplan re-imagines Basildon town centre from what it is at the moment – a shopping centre – into a home for thousands of people, an attractive destination for people region-wide seeking leisure and entertainment and a creative and dynamic place to work and do business.

The six-week statutory public consultation began on June 1 and concludes on Sunday 12 July.

Leader of Basildon Council Councillor Gavin Callaghan said: “Please join us for one of the webinars and help us to shape Basildon into the town you want in the future. This masterplan is like no other produced by this authority. It’s unrivalled in its ambition to totally reimagine this town. It takes into consideration the whole town centre, which we are already strategically investing in by purchasing major sites. We are putting our money where our mouth is and are happy to work with the private sector to make this town centre work for everyone.

“We’ve spent a year courting opinion of the public, private sector, landlords and leisure industry and produced an incredibly exciting masterplan. This is the plan that will shape the borough so please join us.”

The masterplan includes establishing a night-time economy in the heart of the town, up to 4,000 new homes, retail, leisure and a major flexible convention centre and multi-use arena space. This will complement and support the new cinema and college and create a multi-use town centre.

To register for the Zoom webinar and to complete the survey go to www.basildon.gov.uk/masterplan

