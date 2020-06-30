Honda e lands at Glyn Hopkin Honda in Colchester

Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles (EHVs) are set to soar this decade, with ever-improving batteries, performance and range, and over twice as many public electric charging points than fuel stations now in place across the UK.

Offering an ‘electric’ option to the people of Essex, Glyn Hopkin Honda Colchester has announced it will be adding the much-awaited next generation electric car from Honda, the Honda e, to its extensive fleet of vehicles this summer.

For many, a reduction in one’s own environmental impact is now front of mind, as Brits are looking to the key car brands to provide them options that support these evolving preferences. However, offerings within the EHV space often come with a feeling of compromise in terms of design and performance of a vehicle in order to go green – until now.

Introducing: the all new Honda e.

Powered by proven Honda electric powertrain technologies, the high-performance electric motor has been designed to deliver the agility and speed expected from smaller sportier models with a modern and stylish aesthetic. Subtle but sophisticated details include flush door handles that extend from the side of the car as the driver approaches with the key fob; and a Side Camera Mirror System in place of conventional side view mirrors.

Mark Flood, Honda Brand Director from Glyn Hopkin Honda Colchester commented: “As consumer preferences are evolving, we are seeing the popularity of hybrid and e-vehicles rapidly increasing. We’re thrilled to be able to provide an affordable, efficient and stylish option in this space with the launch of the Honda e and look forward to inviting local customers in for a test drive.”

In true Honda style, the Honda e isn’t just about how it looks and feels to drive; it also over-delivers on practicality and intelligence. The technology introduced in to this model sets new benchmarks in the compact EV segment, with intuitive infotainment services and connected apps that seamlessly integrate with the owner’s modern lifestyle, accessed via the dual touchscreen displays, Honda Personal Assistant artificial intelligence or via the My Honda+ smartphone app .

The Honda e will be available at Glyn Hopkin Honda Colchester imminently in July, starting from £26,660 OTR with finance options available.

To book your test drive today, contact your local Honda dealership on 01206 855455 or email at [email protected]

