Home Hair Care Tips for Men

With many barbershops still closed because of the pandemic, you might be wondering what you can do for your style at home. Cutting your own hair can be challenging, and even if you’re working from home, you might not want to have a long style. Luckily, it’s not that hard to care for it yourself.

What if I Have Hair Loss?

When barbershops and salons are closed, many people find their hair is getting too long. But what if you have the opposite problem? There are many causes of hair loss, but one of the main reasons is inheriting the genes from your parents. Luckily, you don’t have to let your genetics stop you from enjoying a great style. The medication finasteride is one option, and many men have seen favorable results after taking it.

Tips for Cutting

You’ll want to use your common sense. You can’t properly reach the back of your head, so you’ll need enough mirrors to allow you to see all sides. You can use the front mirror to view the reflection from the back mirror. Be extremely careful with sensitive areas like your temples, which are close to your ears. Make sure you move your hair away from your eyes before cutting. Now determine if you need a trim or if everything needs to go. You don’t want to end up with an awkward or too-short look. Go for a full cut if it’s too long and is uncomfortable in the summer heat. It’s also important to have the right tools. You don’t need a lot, but you should have clippers and sharp scissors. Once you have that, it’s time to get started. Try to do it with confidence. If your hands are shaking, you’re more likely to get uneven results. Even if you make a mistake, it will grow back eventually.

How to Cut Your Own Hair

Before you start, wash your hair to make it soft and manageable. Try cutting it wet, since doing it dry might give you uneven results. It’s one thing if it’s just a trim, but a full cut will be easier when it’s wet. Put a towel around your shoulders to minimize the mess. Doing it outside is another way to reduce messes. Make sure you have a few mirrors around your face. That will give you the best view of your head. Begin cutting from the outside in. That will prevent you from making it too short in places and getting bald patches. Use a set of clippers to start on the back and sides. Then use a sharp pair of scissors to cut the middle sections. A toothed comb is your friend here since it allows you to access your hair more, making the cutting easier. If you have a trimmer, use it now. Ask a roommate or family member to help you reach any problematic areas. Now shake the extra bits off your shoulders and head. Some people like to take a shower after a trim to make sure every last bit of extra hair is gone.

