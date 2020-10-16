Holiday fun is back for Half Term at Firstsite Colchester – and it’s all FREE!

Firstsite is inviting children from North Essex to enjoy its brilliant Holiday Fun programme this half term – a fun-filled week with each day jam-packed with opportunities for them to channel their creative talents, get active and enjoy a healthy meal.

Beginning on Monday 26 October, and available every weekday, during the Half Term holiday (until 30 October), children and their parents or care-givers can get moving and making with free sports activities, art activities and exhibition tours, plus a free, hot and nutritious lunch in Firstsite’s spacious Canteen.

Each day there will be free, socially-distanced opportunities for children to let off steam outside with Move, a series of movement-based activities, hosted by some of the coaching staff from Colchester United football club.

Art activities will be available for families to do whilst they enjoy lunch, or they will be able to take them home. The menu in the canteen will change each day, delicious meals such as chicken or bean burritos and vegetable pasta bake – a takeaway option is also available.

Activities are most suitable for ages 4-11 but all ages are welcome.

“The Holiday Fun programme aims to help local children stay happy, healthy and creative during their break from school – especially at this difficult time when the pressure on parents and carers is so much greater due to the pandemic,” explains Firstsite Director, Sally Shaw MBE. “During Half Term, Firstsite will provide a fun space for both children and adults to interact and socialise in a safe, inspiring and happy environment.”

She adds: “It is entirely free for any family who feels they would benefit to take part. All we ask in advance, is that adults book themselves and their children beforehand. To book your day out, simply call us on 01206 713 700 or visit our website, www.firstsite.uk. Spaces are limited, so please do call or go online today!”

Bookings open on 23rd October, and can only be made three days in advance of the Holiday Fun session – in the meantime people can sign up to the Firstsite newsletter at www.firstsite.uk to get the latest news and receive a reminder when tickets are live.

All the activities – indoors and outside – will follow the current Covid-19 safety regulations and be carefully managed by Firstsite’s friendly and expert team to ensure everyone has a brilliant, inspiring and truly memorable day out.

The Holiday Fun programme is made possible by NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

