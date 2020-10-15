Heritage at Risk in Essex Revealed

Historic England today (Thursday 15 October 2020) reveals the historic sites most at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development by publishing the Heritage at Risk Register 2020. The Register provides an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost.

Over the last year 24 historic buildings and sites in the East of England have been saved thanks to the determination of local communities, charities, owners, local councils and Historic England, who together want to see historic places restored and brought back to life.

Examples include a Grade I listed Guildhall in Essex thought to date from the 15th century and built as a community meeting place, a timber-framed 14th century Hertfordshire town house containing a village museum created in the 1930s and a Hertfordshire scheduled monument which may have been the headquarters of Cassivellaunus, a tribal warrior skilled in guerrilla tactics, who fought Julius Caesar.

29 sites in the East of England have been added to the Register because of concerns about their condition. Over the past year, Historic England has offered £1.77m in grants to help some of the region’s best loved and most important historic sites.

This year has been challenging but looking after and investing in the historic places that help to define our collective identity is key to the country’s economic recovery. The buildings and places rescued from the Heritage at Risk Register can help level up economic opportunity, support skilled local construction jobs, build resilience in private and public organisations and boost tourism.

Our historic places have also provided an anchor for local communities during these uncertain times. Heritage has a proven positive impact on people’s quality of life and 80% of residents believe local heritage makes their area a better place to live. It can also help support community resilience, instil pride and build confidence that communities can ‘build back better’.

Tony Calladine, Regional Director for Historic England in the East of England said:

“It is the varied tapestry of our historic places that helps us define who we are. In testing times such as these, heritage gives us a sense of belonging, continuity and comfort. We also know that investing in historic places can help boost our economic recovery. The 24 places in the East of England rescued from the Register this year show us that good progress is being made, but there is still a long way to go and there are many more historic buildings and places which need continuing maintenance, funding, strong partnership working and community support to give them a brighter future.”

