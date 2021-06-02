Help to Buy gives Southend family their dream home

A Southend family have found their perfect home amongst quiet, green surroundings thanks to Taylor Wimpey and the Help to Buy scheme.

Claire Davies and Ricky Tate were looking for a new house with plenty of space for their young children Henry and Iris, as well as their three dogs Coco, Romeo and Juliet.

Keen to stay close to Southend but also mindful of their budget, they found the ideal solution at Waters Edge, Taylor Wimpey’s development in nearby Great Wakering.

Thanks to the Government-backed Help to Buy equity loan scheme they were able to secure a four-bedroom Waysdale home with just a 5% deposit, giving them the space they need without being too far away from Southend and their family.

They moved in late last year and are now settled into their peaceful new community.

Claire, an office manager, said: “We chose Water’s Edge because we liked the site and the location, and it was the best way that we could afford a house of this size. We did look at other new build sites but we favoured Taylor Wimpey because of their professionalism and the look of the site.

“It was near where we already lived and close enough for my mum to be able to get a bus to us, and it looked lovely. We felt right at home when we drove round and were very excited to look at the plots available.”

Buying a new home during a pandemic could have been very stressful, but the Taylor Wimpey team at Water’s Edge were able to work remotely and use video calls and virtual tours to help the process along.

Claire said: “Even though the process was delayed by Covid-19, it was a dream from start to finish. Vanessa in the sales office was so professional and helpful. She was with us every step of the way and her knowledge was second to none. The builders were also amazing, they worked so hard.”

The family had a choice of different plots, and are delighted with their decision. The extra space has proved particularly useful during lockdown.

Claire said: “We chose the Waysdale because we wanted four bedrooms and we liked the shape of it. We really love the plot that we picked. It’s a corner plot and it stands out. We really do have the best plot.

“I’ve been working from home upstairs during lockdown, we’ve been homeschooling in our lovely big kitchen and I have been doing exercise classes online in the living room.

“Water’s Edge itself is very well spaced out. We love the fact we are next to a hedgehog trail, so we have lots of new trees planted near our house. We also have a big green swale outside our house. The houses are so pretty looking and the majority of the gardens kept really tidy.

“Our children attend local schools, we love the local farm shop and butchers, and the people are really friendly too. We are so grateful to Taylor Wimpey for providing us with our dream home.”

A range of three, four and five-bedroom houses are currently available at Water’s Edge, with prices starting from £364,000. The sales office is open on an appointment-only basis, with strict Covid-secure measures in place.

