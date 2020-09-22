Have your say on proposed changes to Basildon’s Council Tax Reduction scheme for working aged people

Basildon Council is encouraging residents to have their say on proposed changes to its council tax reduction scheme. The changes would affect households with apprentices and low income households living with a disabled person.

The council is consulting on two specific changes to the council tax reduction scheme that would provide greater levels of support to some of the most deprived households in the borough:

To introduce a 25% reduction in the council tax bill of a household where the second adult in the property is an apprentice.

To apply a 75% reduction in the council tax bill of any working age household where a disabled person lives who qualifies for help from the council tax reduction scheme.

Leader of Basildon Council Cllr Gavin Callaghan said: “We already know that households with a disabled person resident are likely to be £500 a month worse off. This increase in support is a way of attempting to help disabled people in Basildon to live more independently.

“Supporting young people enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme will give them the chance to build a better future by taking their first step on the employment ladder, and for those just about managing, will help unlock a brighter future. “I believe these are simple changes that makes good sense. Please take part in the consultation and let us let us know what you think.”

The consultation started on Monday 21 September and runs until Sunday 1 November 2020. Go to the council’s website www.basildon.gov.uk/ctaxreduction to take part.

Following public consultation the council tax reduction scheme will be subject to full council approval.

