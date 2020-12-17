Have your say on how Basildon Council will tackle anti-social behaviour!

Basildon Council is asking residents to complete a short survey in order to determine the level of support for a potential Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to cover parks, open spaces and town centres across the borough in a bid to tackle Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB).

PSPOs were introduced in the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime & Policing Act 2014. They aim to deal with particular nuisance or problems that have a negative impact on the local community’s quality of life by imposing conditions on the use of that area. This can include anything from littering to the anti-social use of quads or mopeds. Failure to comply with the conditions is a criminal offence.

If you live, work or visit the Basildon borough – we want to hear from you. You can complete the survey by clicking the following link:

Chairman of Basildon Council’s Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee, Councillor David Harrison, said: “We want to ensure the law-abiding majority of us can use and enjoy public spaces, and PSPO’s allow us to deal more effectively with a wide range of complaints that have a negative impact in these public spaces.

“We’ve already had over 1000 survey responses in so far, which is great. The more responses we get, the better understanding we will have of how anti-social behaviour affects your area.

“If you want to make an impact in your neighbourhood, complete the survey.”

The survey closes at midnight on Friday 8 January.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

