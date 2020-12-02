Haslers Accountants make seventh annual donation to Give a Gift Appeal at Whipps Cross Hospital

Despite exceptional circumstances due to COVID-19 partners and staff at Chartered Accountancy firm Haslers were determined to support the Frank Charles Give a Gift Appeal at Whipps Cross Hospital for the 7th year running.

Haslers accountants located in Loughton, collected £705 worth of donations from its team, which the Haslers Foundation also matched and donated another £705. The money was used to purchase a variety of gifts for children spending Christmas on the Ward along with gifts for all of the nurses on the Acorn ward.

Frank Charles Give a Gift Appeal was started in memory of Frank’s son Ashley Charles who was born in 1987 and died aged 23 months from Hirschsprung’s Disease.

Frank was also born with this disease and spent many years in London’s Great Ormond Street hospital as a child, which re-affirmed Frank’s conviction to raise money for the children’s ward at Whipps Cross Hospital.

In line with COVID restrictions the gifts will be delivered to the children’s ward and quarantined before being given to the children.

Jon O’Shea, Chairman of Haslers, said: “The Haslers team were determined to donate for the seventh consecutive year despite current restrictions to this amazing appeal and I am blown away by their generosity.

It is a shame that we won’t be able to deliver the gifts to children on the wards, but we were delighted to be able to support Frank in the work he does.”

To date the Haslers Foundation has donated over £180,000 to local charities, please visit haslers.com to find out more about the foundation. Alternatively, you can donate by visiting /www.justgiving.com/haslersfoundation.

