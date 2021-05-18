Harlow Town moves to next step in easing lockdown restrictions

From today (Monday 17 May), the town is under new planned easing measures as lockdown restrictions continue to be phased out. Harlow Council is carefully following the government’s plan and is geared up for the third stage of its own service recovery roadmap.

This next stage of the roadmap comes at a time when the coronavirus variant first found in India is being monitored by the government and local public health officials. The council will press ahead with step three of the roadmap and continue to follow the guidance put in place to keep people safe.

The council’s roadmap enters its next phase from today with the following services resuming:

· Regular supported housing scheme visits.

· Supported housing communal facilities reopen.

· Reception services at the Civic Centre and Latton Bush Centre will reopen.

· Harlow Museum reopens – the Museum and Walled Gardens will be open 9.30am to 3.30pm (last entry 3.00pm) every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

· The Harlow Playhouse café and bar opens, and shows can restart.

All services will have COVID-secure measures in place to protect both residents and staff.

Provided the government’s four tests continue to be met, the final stage in the country’s recovery will take place on 21 June, although this is subject to review as the current COVID-19 situation is fluid.

As a reminder, the four tests which must be met are:

· The vaccine deployment programme continues successfully.

· Evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated.

· Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

· The assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new Variants of Concern.

Government guidance on social distancing, wearing a face mask and washing your hands, is still in place for the time being so please be mindful of this when using services.

As long as the town remains vigilant and we all continue to take responsibility for helping to keep infection rates low, life in Harlow will gradually return to normal.

