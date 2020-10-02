Harlow fireworks night event cancelled due to coronavirus

Harlow Council has today announced that there will be no Harlow fireworks night event in the town park this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time the event has not taken place since it formation some 40 plus years ago. The event is attended by thousands of people every year and is one of the biggest free displays in the region.

Current government public health restrictions on large gatherings mean the event cannot take place this year. Similar events have been cancelled across the country, including the New Year fireworks in London.

The event is funded from the council’s discretionary services fund which pays for some services the council does not have to provide by law. Money for this year’s event will stay in the fund and be used for future events.

Councillor Chris Vince, portfolio holder for community wellbeing, said: “We are sad that this year it is just not going to be possible to hold our annual firework night event in our town park. We always pride ourselves on holding safe public displays for thousands of people to enjoy. Harlow fireworks night will return. But with this virus still out there, we can’t hold a safe event this year given the current public health restrictions on large events. Our priority continues to be protecting residents from the spread of this virus.

“I know this news will be disappointing for local families and that as a result they may think about other ways of marking this occasion. We would advise people and organisations not to hold their own events instead as fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious injury. This would be terrible for you and also cause additional pressure on front line workers at the hospital, the ambulance service, the fire service and the police during an already demanding time.”

For those wishing to have fireworks at home, the following fireworks code advice is from the Essex Fire & Rescue Service website www.essex-fire.gov.uk

