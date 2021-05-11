Harlow Council supports mental health awareness week

This year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness Week is nature and how connecting with the natural world can support good mental health.

The week, which is hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, is in its 21st year and runs until 16 May.

Across the country, people will be celebrating the mental health benefits of being around nature in their local community in a range of digital and creative ways.

Harlow Council is encouraging residents to get outside in the great outdoors and practice mindfulness to help improve their wellbeing. Stop to listen to the birdsong, smell the freshly cut grass, take care of a house plant, notice any trees, flowers or animals nearby – take a moment to appreciate these connections.

Throughout the week there will be a range of useful information and resources shared on Harlow Council’s social media channels, including top tips for mental wellbeing, benefits of physical activity in nature, and open spaces in Harlow where you can connect with nature.

Harlow Council would also like residents to take photos, videos or sound recordings of the nature on your doorstep or your favourite places to connect with nature, and share them by tagging @HarlowCouncil on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

