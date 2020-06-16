Harlow Civic Centre set to re-open next month

Harlow Civic Centre will re-open to the public from Monday 6 July 2020 for limited services and for residents to pay council bills.

Within the Civic Centre measures will be place to protect both residents and council staff including Perspex screens and social distancing queuing systems. Residents should only visit the centre from 6 July if it is essential and they cannot access a service online.

The centre will reopen on the same date as Harlow library and avoids the initial increase in town centre visitors from the reopening of non-essential shops.

Although the face-to-face service was suspended from 23 March, customers have still been able to make payments, book services and receive advice using the council’s website – www.harlow.gov.uk or by telephone – 01279 446655. This has been exceptionally popular and the council encourages residents to continue to contact it in these ways rather than visit the Civic Centre when it reopens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

