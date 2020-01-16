Halstead Gluten Free Bakery Gains Salsa Accreditation

Davina Steel Gluten Free Bakery is celebrating a great start to the New Year having been awarded the SALSA accreditation for its bakery based in Halstead, Essex.

Acquiring SALSA approval is incredibly hard work and is only granted to suppliers who are able to demonstrate to an auditor that they can produce safe and legal food and are committed to continually meeting the requirements of the SALSA standard.

The accreditation means that Davina Steel, which produces a range of gluten free baked products, as well as its retail brand of gluten free baking kits, can now supply most retailers, food service companies and restaurants who often require a SALSA or BRC food accreditation.

“Applying for SALSA accreditation takes so much hard work, but we gained the accreditation in record time,” explains Davina Steel, co-founder of the business.

Davina Steel opened its own, purpose-built bakery in July 2019, and secured a deal to supply The Co-op in November. “Achieving SALSA approval is a huge boost for our business as it opens up a world of opportunity and means we can now target the larger retailers with our extensive range of high quality gluten free bakes,” adds Davina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

