Guide to watching UEFA European Championships 2020

The 2020 UEFA European Championships will take place imminently in the near future, with England going to be one of the Euro 2020 teams to watch out for at the upcoming tournament.

After falling at the semi-final stage to Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, many will be expecting the Three Lions to go on and finally lift a major trophy, with their last major honor coming back in 1966. There is so much anticipation surrounding the team’s chances this year, with the sheer amount of talent that Gareth Southgate has on offer, that many football betting fans have already started to look for the most competitive and best odds possible.

With players like Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire all likely to make appearances for the Three Lions – whilst many others continue to impress for their clubs, it is hardly a surprise that there is such a buzz amongst those in the nation.

Indeed, with so much action to look forward to, here is a handy little guide that will ensure you have the best experiences when trying to watch the upcoming UEFA 2020 European Championships.

How to watch

To watch England’s chances of winning the UEFA 2020 European Championships, viewers in the UK will be able to watch every game of the tournament take place on the BBC and ITV channels, thus being available to any football fan that owns a television.

Of course, there will likely be a number of entertainment venues and pop-ups that will provide sports fans with the opportunity to watch a number of games whilst enjoying the company of others and hopefully celebrating a number of key moments.

Live streaming

There will be a number of different live streaming services available to choose from when trying to find the matches and fixtures taking place throughout the 2020 UEFA European Championships, however it may be unlikely that sportsbooks will offer these services, especially in the United Kingdom.

With the matches being played out on terrestrial television (free-to-air), sportsbooks may not have the rights to be able to broadcast the matches via their services. However, that does not mean that you cannot use them for all of your 2020 UEFA European Championship betting needs.

Just because they will unlikely offer the live streaming service that they have been able to for many other tournaments does not mean they will not be accepting bets and wagers on a number of specific markets. In fact, they will likely have so many more available as it is a special competition.

Punters will be able to watch the game from a TV and use a handheld device, or a computer to place their football bets simultaneously.

What is the 2020 UEFA European Championships schedule?

Whilst non-football lovers will be distraught with how long the 2020 UEFA European Championships will go on for, football lovers will be able to look forward to a month’s worth of competitive football matches featuring the best European football nations.

Starting on Friday 11 June, Turkey and Italy will get the competition underway with their meeting, whilst each team in the tournament will play three games up to Wednesday 23 June in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

After a couple of rest days, the knockout stage will commence on Saturday 26 June with the first of the Round of 16 ties being played (two will be played per day), whilst the quarter-finals will begin on Friday 2 July after another couple of rest days.

The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday 6 July and Wednesday 7 July, with the winners competing in the final on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.

