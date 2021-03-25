Green waste dumping leads to fly tipping conviction for Basildon resident

After dumping a large amount of green waste to the side of their property, a Basildon resident has been found guilty of fly tipping offences.

Laura Newick, of Clayhill Road, Basildon, appeared at Southend Magistrates Court on 16 March 2021 and pleaded guilty to a charge of dumping controlled waste under s33 of the Environmental Protection Act.

On 3 July 2019, a Basildon Council officer carried out an inspection on Clayhill Road after a report of dumping in the area. On attendance, the officer found a large amount of green waste consisting of tree branches dumped to the side of the resident’s property. A note was left at the property for contact to be made to the council.

A further inspection was carried out of 8 July 2019, where the garden waste still remained. Ms Newick was given a caution for the offence of fly tipping and agreed to clear the waste by 11 July 2019. After further visits and the waste still being there, Ms Newick was informed of the matter being referred for prosecution. Basildon Council removed the waste on 19 July 2019 at a cost of £258.13.

Ms Newick was found guilty of the offence of dumping controlled waste on 16 March 2021. She was ordered to pay a total of £554, including a £320 fine, £200 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

