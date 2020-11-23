Grants available to local businesses affected by national restrictions

New grant applications are now open to support Harlow businesses which are closed or have been severely impacted by the latest national coronavirus restrictions (5 November to 2 December 2020).

More than £2.8m of government funding has been made available for Harlow Council to issue new cash grants. There are two schemes, which are:

Local Restrictions Support Grant – for businesses that have been required to close due to the national restrictions

Additional Restrictions Grant – a discretionary grant scheme to support businesses severely impacted by the national restrictions

Grants will be based on the rateable value of the property and will be up to £3,000 per business. Grants of £1,334 will be available for business that do not attract a rateable value.

Businesses can find out more and apply atwww.harlow.gov.uk/coronavirus/businesses

The council is working to get the new grants paid out as soon as possible once applications have been made and necessary checks have been carried out.

Between April and September 2020 Harlow Council paid out a total of £12,495,400 in grants to 982 businesses eligible for support under previous schemes. It also awarded £18,105,889.56 in business rate relief to 564 retail and nursery businesses.

In addition to these grants, Essex County Council has also confirmed it will allocate £2.2m of the funding it received when the county entered Tier 2 restrictions to allow local businesses to make adaptations to their premises and/or operations.

