GRADUATE AT ESSEX BASED HOUSING ASSOCIATION NAMED ONE OF SECTOR’S BRIGHTEST YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

An Essex-based graduate has reached the final 20 of a national competition to find the best and brightest young professionals in the housing sector.

Megan Owen joined CHP as a Graduate Surveyor in September 2019 and will now be taking part in the next stage of Housing’s Next Generation 2021 organised by the Housing Quality Network (HQN).

Megan grew up in north Wales and is a graduate of Cardiff University. She entered CHP’s graduate programme without any previous experience in surveying but showed an eagerness to learn and succeed in housing.

Within her first year she had quickly become a valued member of the team. She has worked on housing stock condition surveys as well as energy performance certificates and general practice surveying works.

During her time at CHP Megan has also led a project looking into the use of the company’s garage sites. Alongside her fellow graduates she also helped to develop CHP’s first Environmental Sustainability Strategy, which has been approved by the housing association’s Leadership Team and Board.

David George, Asset Information Manager, said: “I’m delighted Megan has reached the final 20 of Housing’s Next Generation and wish her all the best for the next stages of the competition.

“During her short time with us so far, Megan has shown her enthusiasm to develop the practical skills and experience to further a career in the housing sector. She has quickly become an asset to the organisation and has demonstrated a real passion for delivering a great service to our customers.”

Megan will now move on to the next stage of the competition. The overall winner will be announced at the HQN annual conference in July 2021.

