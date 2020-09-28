Government-backed Thames Estuary searches for businesses to become Estuary Visionary

With sustainability playing a key role in the Thames Estuary’s ‘Green Blue’ plan, businesses that put good, green growth at the heart of their operations, policies and values are being asked to nominate themselves for the exclusive ‘Estuary Visionary’ accreditation.

The Thames Estuary Growth Board aims to rally those who already practice sustainable growth and celebrate their efforts by sharing ideas with other businesses across east London, north Kent and south Essex, who want to grow sustainably.

Estuary Visionaries will be championed on the Thames Estuary website, at events where they can share good green practice with likeminded businesses, and as ambassadors integral to marketing the Estuary domestically and internationally. Moreover, they will work with Government-backed Estuary Envoy, Kate Willard, to deliver her ambition of creating the greatest, greenest Estuary in the world.

Commenting on the campaign, Thames Estuary Envoy, Kate Willard said:

“In the Thames Estuary, we are proud to be the home of such dynamic, innovative and resourceful businesses, of different sizes and sectors, that are pushing the boundaries by demonstrating an unwavering dedication to good, green growth. We are looking for more businesses like these in the region to become Estuary Visionaries so that we can share ideas, inspire learning, future-proof our environment and stand as an example to the rest of the UK of how to deliver stronger, greener growth .”

If you think you are one of those businesses and want to apply to become an Estuary Visionary, fill in the Estuary Visionaries sign-up form on our website: https://thamesestuary.org.uk/thames-estuary-visionaries/

The inaugural Visionaries already making significant contributions include:

Bericote Properties

Bericote Properties, one of the most active developers of large-scale distribution centres in the UK, is building a 2.3m sq ft distribution centre in Dartford for a global retailer. They are working to achieve the green re-purposing of an old power station, to improve the skyline of the Estuary. They have achieved a BREEAM Excellent Rating by building PV cells on the roof, and will enhance biodiversity by constructing one of the largest green roofs of any building outside of London above the office.

London Southend Airport

London Southend Airport has improved its surrounding air quality year on year, they have sent zero waste to landfill since 2015, and in 2019 it reduced its CO2 emissions by 36% per unit revenue. Their main source of energy is electricity, and almost 20% of the airport’s electricity comes from renewable sources, including a £2 million on-site solar farm. They also have 496 solar panels that were installed on the roof of their £10m terminal extension in 2014.

London City Airport

London City Airport (LCY) is committed to building a sustainable future not only for the airport, but for the wider aviation industry. It has set a goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 without using carbon off-setting. In 2019 the airport was rated as carbon neutral by the respected Airport Carbon Accreditation programme and in the same year it was once again the leading UK airport for public transport use by passengers.

Elvis and Kresse

Elvis and Kresse rescue materials that would otherwise go to landfill to make sustainable, luxury lifestyle accessories whilst donating 50% of their profits to charity. All packaging is made from waste products, making them a 100% plastic free brand, and they run completely on renewable energy. They have partnered with the likes of Burberry and to date have saved over 250 tonnes of waste from going to landfill.

Ward Security

Ward Security holds an ISO 14000 environmental management system accreditation. It operates a fleet of 90 vans, but limits on speed, acceleration and braking have reduced emissions by 25%. They have introduced solar-powered CCTV Towers and have invested in quality uniforms for their team, halving the number of uniforms they would usually purchase over three years. Its measures have resulted in an 18% decrease in water consumption; 13% decrease in electricity usage; and 21% decrease in paper usage.

To apply to become an Estuary Visionary, fill in the Estuary Visionaries sign-up form on our website:https://thamesestuary.org.uk/thames-estuary-visionaries/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

