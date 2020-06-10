GOOD NEWS FOR WALTHAMSTOW AS THE MALL REOPENS

Following the easing of government restrictions, The Mall Walthamstow will reopen on 15th June in a safe and controlled manner, with measures implemented to ensure strict adherence to government guidelines.

The centre has undertaken extensive planning and consultation with local authorities, retailers and service providers to ensure the health and wellbeing of itsshoppers and staff, with detailed guidelines having been issued to its occupiers and centre teams.

Access to the centre will be closely monitored using itsexisting footfall technology, with visitor capacity carefully controlled via a traffic light system to maintain social distancing and to protect its visitors, occupiers and staff. If the density of shoppers rises to levels that may prevent social distancing, access to the centre will be reduced or temporarily stopped until numbers reduce.

If the centre has a red status, then it is at shopper capacity and visitors will need to join the queue to safely enter the centre. If it is at amber, then the centre isnearing capacity and shoppers should be prepared to queue to safely enter The Mall. If its status is green, then the centre is free flowing, with no queues and it is a good time to shop.

A number of measures have been implemented within thecentre to support good hygiene practice and social distancing. The Mall is limiting the number of people in toilets, baby change facilities and escalators at any one time. It is also operating a ‘keep left’ system through the centre to assist with social distancing. Please turn left when exiting shops and follow the arrows.

While its car parks were free of charge during lockdown when only essential stores were open, from 1 June The Mall reverted to its normal tariffs. Where possible, please use contactless payment and chip coins will be cleaned after use.

All stores are expected to comply with government guidelines with social distancing measures in place for staff and clear instructions for shoppers. At times you may need to queue to get into individual stores.

The Mall Walthamstow would like everyone in thecentre to feel as safe as possible and asks that shoppers please adhere to the government’s guidance on social distancing to reduce social interaction between people to help prevent the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19):

o Do not enter the centre if you are experiencing any of the COVID19 symptoms

o Maintain a distance of at least 2 metres from all other members of the public

o Strictly observe the centre’s social distancing measures as instructed by staff and stores

“We are delighted to welcome shoppers and retailersback to The Mall Walthamstow and are very much looking forward to seeing all of our stores open again,” says General Manager, Rebecca Bird. “Please restassured that we will be doing everything possible to keep guests and retailers safe and to ensure a relaxed and pleasant shopping experience. As ever, there will be up-to-date store and accessibility information on our website and social media platforms, so please check online prior to your visit.”

