Gold Standard not-for-profit private Covid-19 testing launched at London Southend Airport

It is now possible to book private Covid-19 tests at a new facility on site at London Southend Airport. With many countries requiring private test certificates on arrival and UK quarantine reduced with a negative test from 15th December, demand for an onsite test centre has resulted in a collaboration between London Southend Airport, Prenetics and Acacium Group.

Whether you are planning some winter sun, visiting family or just escaping for an overdue break, it is vital that you check latest Government guidance prior to travel – both within the UK and for your destination.

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “We are pleased to offer not-for-profit testing as we welcome passengers back to the airport for travel over the festive period. We have seen a surge in bookings and have received several queries regarding PCR testing onsite. With certificates required for many destinations and the opportunity to reduce quarantine time when arriving to the UK, we anticipate the test facility will be well received.”

Many local residents are preparing for their ‘Christmas bubble’, eagerly anticipating the arrival of loved ones into the UK to create some festive family memories after months apart. Travel corridors continue to be updated weekly by UK Government, with the Canary Islands removed from the exempt list at the weekend. Where quarantine is necessary on arrival into the UK, from 15 December, the 10-day period can be reduced with a private negative Covid 19 test. This is also a benefit to Brits returning from abroad but must be conducted by a Government approved provider such as Prenetics. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/list-of-private-providers-of-coronavirus-testing/list-of-private-providers-of-coronavirus-testing

With Covid on the rise in the region and many areas now in Tier 3, NHS testing has been increased at the airport to 7 days a week. It is important to book the NHS test if you have symptoms, however for travel or quarantine requirements a private test is necessary in order to obtain your certificate.

Whilst a cost remains for the private tests, the airport is serving its customers on a not-for-profit basis. This means that passengers can book a test for £105 and non-passengers at £125. This price includes onsite testing by qualified clinicians, same day courier to the lab in Norwich, results and certification.

The tests are conducted by Prenetics, a leading international digital and diagnostics company which is widely recognised for operating to the gold standard in the testing field and was recently approved by Government for the ‘Test to Release’ travel quarantine reduction programme. The airport is reviewing LAMP testing and antigen testing in line with latest Government guidance.

Avi Lasarow, CEO Prenetics UK, “We are delighted to be working with our partners at Acacium Group, and London Southend Airport on this important contribution to securing air corridors for our people and helping our country back to work and play at this key time of year for so many families.”

Mike Barnard, CEO, Acacium Group, “We’re proud to be working with our friends at Prenetics once again, to deliver on-site COVID testing solutions. Our partnership with London Southend Airport will enable individuals to travel abroad safely and support the wider local community.”

Booking is essential and the facility should not be used if you are experiencing covid symptoms or if you are self-isolating. Should you experience symptoms please book an NHS test supported at an alternative location within the airport site.

