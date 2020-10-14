Gluten free baker Davina Steel named a finalist in two top awards

Davina Steel, founder of Davina Steel Gluten Free, is celebrating after being named a finalist in two categories in the Best Business Women Awards.

Founded in 2015, the Best Business Women Awards are now considered to be one of the UK’s most prestigious awards for business women, covering a wide variety of industries and recognising and rewarding female business talent.

Davina Steel, who founded Davina Steel Gluten Free in Halstead in Essex, and produces Gluten Free Baking kits and baked products, has been nominated in two categories, Made In the UK and Most Inspiring, with the winners being announced at a Gala Final in April 2021.

“I am delighted to have been named a finalist in two categories in these inspiring awards,” explains Davina. “This is a tough competition judged by business experts, so getting to this stage recognises the continued effort in creating and building a business which I feel truly stands out from the crowd. Baking is my passion and my business and being named as a finalist in awards like this makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Davina Steel produces four gluten free baking kits: Garlic & Rosemary Focaccia, Scones, White Loaf and Pizza. For more information visit www.davinasteel.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

