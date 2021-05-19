Glorious gardens in the Chelmsford area are opening for the National Garden Scheme this summer

Visiting a garden is the perfect way to make a cautious return to getting out and about as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased. Many garden owners are choosing to open again this year after almost total closure last year and help make up some of the shortfall in funds the charity usually raises from the sale of tickets and homemade tea for nursing and health charities such as the Queen’s Nursing Institute, Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

Entry to most of the gardens is around £5 per adult depending on its size and if it is part of a group opening on the same day, but it is always worth remembering that children usually have free entry to the gardens, making a family day out more affordable. Here are some gardens opening in and around Chelmsford:

Writtle Gardens

There are four contrasting, colourful and interesting gardens to enjoy in the historic village of Writtle: 8 The Green, 65 Ongar Road, 40 St Johns Road and 53 Long Brandocks provide lots of inspiration and ideas to take away No refreshments will be available at these gardens, but Writtle offers a number of pubs and cafes, including the renowned Tiptree Tea Room in Lordship Rd. These gardens open together on Sunday 27th June, 1pm – 6pm, admission for adults £6 and children free.

8 Dene Court, Chelmsford

This amazing small garden which is packed with roses and clematis recently featured on BBC Gardeners’ World (Episode 10 of 2020 series). The garden has opened for the National Garden Scheme for many years and is opening this year between 2pm and 5pm on Thursday 3rd June, Tuesday 29th June, Friday 9th July, Tuesday 20th July, Wednesday 28th July, Tuesday 10th August, Wednesday 18th August, Tuesday 31st August and Sunday 5th September. Adults £3.50 and children free.

Dragons in Boyton Cross is another enchanting garden which opens a number of times over the summer giving the opportunity to watch the colour-themed borders evolve and change over the months. Admission for adults is £4, children free and is open on the afternoons (2pm – 5pm) of Tuesday 20th July, Wednesday 18th August and Sunday 5th September.

Furzelea in Danbury is a very popular one-acre country garden which manages to pack a punch each season of the year. Close to Danbury Country Park and Lakes and a short drive from RHS Hyde Hall it can form the focus of a fascinating day out. It opens on Sunday 6th June 11am – 5pm, Sunday 18th July 11am – 5pm, Sunday 12th September 11am – 5pm and Wednesday 15th September 2pm – 5pm. Homemade teas are available and admission is £5 for adults, children free.

All garden openings are subject to the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time and in some instances pre-booking of timed entry slots will be in place.

