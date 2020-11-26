Global player in the bakery ingredients business opens new facility in Colchester

Zeelandia UK, part of the global baking ingredients manufacturer Royal Zeelandia Group, has officially launched its £1 million investment in a new, purpose-designed technical centre in Colchester, Essex, by publishing a film to introduce the new centre to customers.

The company, which is renowned for providing the highest quality bakery ingredients to the industrial, craft and in-store bakery sectors, moved from its previous site in Billericay, Essex, as part of their ongoing growth strategy within the UK. It follows the successful acquisition of James Flemings in 2017.

The new technical centre has been designed to support all aspects of baking, including a covid-safe bakery, offices and warehouse accommodation. It also has a customer marketing suite so that Zeelandia can work with customers to develop and test innovative new bakery ideas together and explore trends from across the globe.

David Amos, Managing Director, Zeelandia UK, said: “Exploring has been in the DNA of Zeelandia for over a century but we don’t just explore bakery on our own, we explore it with our customers, which is why we decided to invest in this purpose-designed new technical centre and marketing suite in Colchester.

We have designed an environment which has all the scale and facilities to deliver real innovation and inspiration in partnership with our customers.”

He added: “Our new film gives customers a taste of what to expect. During the pandemic we have been working hard to ensure that a little bit of that Zeelandia magic is delivered to them by sending samples and running exploratory workshops via video calls”.

As a family-owned business with strong roots in local communities across the globe, Zeelandia UK are looking forward to working with businesses in the region and recruiting from the local area. Three new members of staff from Colchester recently joined the existing 22 strong team with further expansion planned.

From adding taste and texture to bread, to releasing products from their tins, Zeelandia UK develops solutions in partnerships with customers. Its product range, which can be individually tailored for customers, include bread mixes, concentrates, jams and curds, custard mixes, sweet doughs, caramels, glazes, mince meats and release agents.

Globally Zeelandia Group has operations in over 30 countries and sales in about 100 countries and is renowned for tailoring products to local tastes and needs and for setting bakery trends. It was founded in 1900 by the Dutch Doeleman family and is still headquartered in Zierikzee, Netherlands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

