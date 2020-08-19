GETTING BACK ON THE ROAD POST-LOCKDOWN: TOP TIPS FROM Glyn Hopkin HONDA COLCHESTER

As lockdown measures continue to lift, many people will be heading off on summer staycations, commuting to the office or going on those much-awaited long distance trips to see family and friends.

After long periods of inactivity, it’s important to ensure your vehicle is ready and safe to get you back on the road, so Glyn Hopkin Honda Colchester has pulled together some top tips:

Keep the air conditioning cool – Checking your A/C system year round is an important tip to be aware of, but particularly in the summer months and after long periods of inactivity, you need to ensure this is working properly so that you remain cool, and to avoid moisture fogging up the inside of the windows Check your engine oil – Even when your car is idle, the oil level can decrease, so it is important to check this to make sure it is as a safe level. We recommend that it is changed every 3,000-5,000 miles depending on usage and you must respond to any minder codes in a timely manner as this is one of the most important components in your vehicle – lubricating your engine components and preventing damage Regularly check your tyres – After any period of inactivity or generally on a regular basis, we recommend you check tyre pressure and ensure they are properly inflated to avoid a blowout. Rotating your tyres every 5,000 miles is also beneficial for maintaining their general condition as well as checking their pressure to give you the best fuel economy and prevent excess wear Have your battery checked – Excessive charging and over-heating can shorten your battery life, so to get the most of it, ensure you have your electrical system checked at Glyn Hopkin Honda Colchester to make sure it’s charging at the correct rate before you head back on to the road Don’t let your brakes get rusty – Check for rust on your brakes. If a car sits idle, rust can start to form on the brake rotors, especially if the car is parked outside

Brand Director, Mark Flood from Glyn Hopkin Honda commented: “Now that lockdown restrictions are starting to ease, it’s important to make sure your car is in the best possible condition as it may not have been run as normal for a number of months. We are here to offer any help or advice – and for anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle we have a huge range of options including the exciting arrival of our new electric & hybrid vehicles – the e:HEV Jazz and the Honda e.”

The Glyn Hopkin Honda range features the brand-new Honda Jazz and much awaited Honda e and for those that would prefer to browse in person, the dealership is open and welcoming customers through the door, with extensive safety measures in place including staggered appointment times, capacity limits and sanitisation stations to protect the health and safety of both staff and customers.

The Honda UK car dealer network is following strict hygiene and social distancing procedures to protect its customers and colleagues, including thorough cleaning of all vehicles before and after handover.

Contact your local Honda dealership on 01206 855455 or visit www.GlynHopkin.com/honda book an appointment with the team at Glyn Hopkin Honda Colchester today.

