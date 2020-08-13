GET VITAL RESEARCH BACK ON TRACK WITH CANCER RESEARCH UK’S CYCLE 300

PEOPLE in Essex are being urged to get on their bikes for Cancer Research UK and help get research back on track after the impact of the pandemic.

Now the charity is calling on people of all ages and abilities – from seasoned cyclists to recent converts – to sign up for Cancer Research UK’s Cycle 300 challenge.

Participants can choose how, when and where to clock up 300 miles on a bike in September to raise money for life-saving research.

There are many ways to hit the 300-mile mark and maintain social distancing.

Cycling is growing in popularity as an alternative to public transport for trips to the shops or workplace. Homeworkers can clock up the miles on an indoor exercise bike and families are discovering the joy of cycling together, with trips on bicycle routes to local beauty spots.

There is also the added benefit of getting on a bike to keep fit and healthy. Depending on weight and effort, participants could burn roughly between 400 to 750 calories per hour of cycling.*

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the East of England said: “Cycle 300 is the perfect opportunity to combine all the benefits of cycling, the thrill of a physical challenge and the fantastic sense of achievement from raising money for a great cause, all at the same time.

“Cycle 300 is a great fundraising challenge because you can choose how, when and where to do it, to fit in with your lifestyle and commitments. Every mile counts, whether you choose long rides through the rolling countryside or clocking up miles on an exercise bike in front of the TV.

“Crucially, anyone who signs up to Cycle 300 and raises money, will be helping to get Cancer Research UK’s vital research back on track after the impact of the pandemic.”

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity currently funds around 50 per cent of all publicly funded cancer research in the UK.

However, as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, promising projects which could have the big answers to cancer are being held up.

Patrick continued: “COVID-19 put so much of our research on pause, leaving us facing a crisis where every day and every pound counts.

“With around 35,000 people diagnosed with cancer each year in the East of England**, we will never stop striving to create better treatments. But we can’t do it alone. That’s why we are encouraging as many people as possible to sign up to Cycle 300 and use pedal power to help research move forward.”

To sign up now for a free fundraising pack visit www.cruk.org/cycle300

