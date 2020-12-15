Get involved in the local Big festive Thank You and ring a bell on your doorstep on Christmas Eve

This week, Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership is launching the MSE Big Festive Thank You to spread some festive cheer and to recognise how people across mid and South Essex have come together to fight coronavirus.

A highlight of the campaign will be on Thursday, 24 December at 6pm when we will be asking everyone to come outside and light a candle or ring a bell or doorbell for two minutes to spread some festive cheer. We want you to create some magic for people young and old, as well as celebrating health and care staff, volunteers and communities with a message of hope for everyone.

The original bell ringing idea was started by Lauren Sinclair from Scotland. The aim is to spread cheer by encouraging the community to stand on their doorsteps ringing bells at 6pm on Christmas Eve and we wanted to support this across mid and south Essex.

The campaign, which runs until Thursday, 24 December, is based around the five ways to wellbeing which include giving, learning, taking a mindful moment, getting active and connecting. There are a number of different ways people can get involved.

Other community activity will include kindness boxes being delivered by volunteers to care homes in mid and south Essex with goodies in for residents including Twiddle Muffs for residents with Dementia.

Schools will also be encouraged to send cards to care homes, sing carols virtually and send videos. Rainbows, Brownies and Girl Guide groups will also be getting involved in making special angels and cards to spread some cheer. Local yarn bombers will help to decorate post boxes with knitted key workers so look out for one near you.

Social media will be used to share the “thank you’s” far and wide using the hashtags #MSEBigThankYou and #2020Angels

Anthony McKeever, Executive Lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership

and Joint Accountable Officer for its five CCGs, said:

“This year has been so tough for everyone but the way our local communities have united through this pandemic has been inspiring. I want to say a huge thank you to so many people including local frontline NHS and care workers, key workers, community groups and volunteers without whom we could not have kept services running as well as we have. It really feels like we are all in this together, a unified effort to look after each other at this challenging time.”

