Get COVID tested at London Southend Airport

London Southend Airport is working with Southend Borough Council to support ongoing COVID-19 testing which has been extended to anyone experiencing symptoms.

The mobile facility at the airport has been extended to three days per week from 10.00am – 4.00pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Anyone displaying COVID symptoms, however mild, should apply for a test as soon as possible. The test is quick, and results are expected the following day; it is important to self-isolate until you receive your results.

The drive through bays reduce contact and ensure social distancing guidance is adhered to. Strict safety protocols are in place and Test and Trace applied for any positive test results.

To book a test, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/apply-coronavirus-test

