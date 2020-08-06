Get a slice of the Rooneys’ Barbados Paradise

For many people, if lockdown has taught them one thing, it’s that they could work from anywhere. The enforced exile from office spaces has proven that often, a laptop, a mobile and a decent WiFi connection is all we really need.

It’s something which Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley clearly agrees with, as she recently announced plans for a ’12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp’ which would allow visitors to stay in Barbados on the island for up to a year, enabling them to live and work from the island, which was recently declared ‘Covid-19-free’, and is included on the UK Government’s list of quarantine-free ‘air bridge’ destinations. And when it comes to island living, there is simply nowhere better than Royal Westmoreland.

Situated on the island’s prestigious West Coast, Royal Westmoreland is Barbados’ only fully-gated resort, boasting a huge range of top-class amenities and properties. Aside from its world-class, par 72, 7,045-yard championship golf course, it provides a members-only Beach Club at the beautiful Mullins Bay, fitness centre, saltwater swimming pools, clay tennis courts, wellness spa and restaurants at the clubhouse and beach club, along with the Clubhouse and Halfway house eateries, not to mention around 250 beautiful properties, making for the ultimate work-from-home destination.

Royal Westmoreland’s variety of properties range from Royal Apartments, starting from £322,000 to its stunning portfolio of architecturally designed villas, priced from £1.2M. For those looking to take advantage of the Welcome Stamp scheme, Royal Westmoreland’s beautiful Royal Apartments would provide a work-from-home sanctuary and have an efficient purchase completion time of 60-90 days. The resort, which celebrated its 25th Anniversary last year, has seen a surge in enquiries over the last few months, suggesting there will be plenty of interested parties in Mia Mottley’s working from home plan.

In the period between the beginning of April and the middle of July, Royal Westmoreland saw a 100% increase in ownership enquiries, compared with the same period last year, while search engine visits to the website are up a huge 325%.

Royal Westmoreland owner, John Morphet said “It was welcome news to see Prime Minister Mottley announce her plans for a Barbados Welcome Stamp to encourage more visitors to come and work from the island for an extended period of time. Royal Westmoreland is already a home-away-from-home for hundreds of people from the UK and all around the world, and we’d be delighted to welcome new owners who are looking to come and work from paradise!”

Alongside the surge in interest from prospective buyers, Royal Westmoreland has also seen a 105% increase year-on-year for holiday searches on its website, signalling a desire for the increased privacy, safety, and security which Royal Westmoreland guarantees, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To enquire about the villas for sale at Royal Westmoreland, please call 01524 917317 or visit www.royalwestmoreland.com/ownership/

