Gary Numan shares new track ‘Saints And Liars’ ahead of new album

Few artists continue to experiment with new sonic approaches and overarching conceptual themes so deep into their career, but Gary Numan has always been the type to break the mould. The synth-pop pioneer’s two recent singles ‘Intruder’ and ‘I Am Screaming’ have introduced the tone for his new album ‘Intruder’ that follows on May 21st. They’ve been embraced with support at 6 Music from Steve Lamacq and Chris Hawkins, while eclectic editorial support has included everyone from NME and The Quietus in the UK to Brooklyn Vegan and Rolling Stone in the States.

‘Saints And Liars’ extends the album’s concept of the planet protesting and fighting back against mankind’s reckless occupation. Arriving towards the end of the narrative, the song exposes humanity’s hypocrisy as events reach the point of no return. If God and righteousness are so valued, how has this damage been allowed to happen?

Sonically, ‘Saints And Liars’ is infused with Numan’s ability to contrast the bleak with the beautiful. Industrial beats march with a mechanical intensity as destructed synths shimmer and then roar to the surface. Yet the counterpoint comes in the shape of a classically towering Numan hook along with bright, heavenly synths and eerie, textured backing vocals from the experimental electronica musician Gazelle Twin.

“Saints And Liars is the earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us” says Numan.

‘Intruder’ is Numan’s 18th solo studio album and follows 2017’s ‘Savage: Songs From A Broken World’, which became his highest charting set in almost forty years when it debuted at #2 on the Official Albums Chart.

The album was recorded between sessions at Numan’s home studio in Los Angeles and at producer Ade Fenton’s studio in Bath. It represents their fifth studio album together after ‘Jagged'(2006), ‘Dead Sun Rising'(2011),’Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind)'(2013) and ‘Savage (Songs From A Broken World)'(2017).

‘Intruder’ is available to pre-order hereand will be released on CD, deluxe CD, black heavyweight double-vinyl, picture disc double-vinyl and digital formats. There are also three exclusive coloured double-vinyl formats: in red (at select indie stores), silver (from Amazon) and gold (from Gary Numan’s official store, which also exclusively stocks the cassette).

Since coming to prominence with era-defining hits such as ‘Cars’ and ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’ (with Tubeway Army), Gary Numan has remained consistently creative and released a huge catalogue of work. His impact on electronic and alternative music has been hailed by pioneers such as Prince, David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails and remains impactful today, with Kanye West and Lady Gaga both crediting him as an influence. He was rewarded with the prestigious Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novellos in 2017 and shared his remarkable story with 2020’s candid autobiography ‘(R)evolution’.

