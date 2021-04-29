Gardens open to the public for the National Garden Scheme in the Maldon area this summer

After last year’s much-missed season of garden visiting, why not make up for it this year and get out to see some of the stunning gardens in the area? Money raised by the opening of private gardens – through ticket sales, teas and sometimes plant sales – allows the charity to provide critical support to nursing and health charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carers Trust and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The area around Maldon is home to some of the Scheme’s favourite gardens and the following will be opening over the coming months:

Bassetts in Little Baddow is opening for the charity for the first time this year, on Friday 7th and Sunday 9th May, 10.30am to 5pm, and is a beautiful two-acre garden planted for year-round interest and with delightful views.

1 Whitehouse Cottages in Woodham Walter opens on Sunday 13th June and Sunday 25th July, 10am to 3.30pm on each occasion. This is a hugely popular garden which provides wonderful sensory experiences with the use of soft colour, fragrance and the sound of wildlife.

Furzelea in Danbury opens regularly for the Scheme, the next time being when the roses will be at their best on Sunday 6th June, 11am to 5pm. Then on Sunday 18 July, Sunday 12 September 11am to 5pm and Wednesday 15 September 2pm to 5pm the later flowering perennials take centre stage.

A garden that has provided huge enjoyment for many visitors over the last few years is Elwy Lodge in Woodham Walter. Sadly for the National Garden Scheme, the owner David Cox has decided that this will be his last year opening his garden for the Scheme. In view of this, make the most of his week of openings from Monday 7th to Sunday 13th June, 12pm to 5pm each day. The lawns are divided by herbaceous borders filled with roses, clematis and many other interesting summer flowering plants shrubs and trees with lovely views out towards Maldon.

Chilterns is another new garden for the Scheme this year. In Little Totham and opening on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th June, 11am to 4pm both days it is an informal cottage style garden where bees and hens enjoy their surroundings as much as the visitors.

Keeway in Creeksea is open on Saturday 26 June and Wednesday 30th June 2pm to 5pm. this is a large, mature country garden with mixed borders and stunning views over the River Crouch.

Havendell in Tolleshunt Major is a beautiful tranquil garden and worth visiting on Sunday 27th June, 11am until 4.30pm for the roses alone although the amazing collection of hostas and sub-tropical plants are truly inspiring.

Ulting Wick proved so popular for its tulip openings in the spring that tickets were sold out. There are more chances to visit over the season starting on Friday 9th July when the hardy perennials will be the stars and again on Monday 30th August and Friday 3rd September as tender perennials completely fill the tulip beds.

Talking of the gardens opening in the area, Essex County Organiser Susan Copeland said: “As well as being a lovely area in which to live, Maldon and the surrounding coast and villages is a huge draw to holiday makers who can tap into the wonderful experiences provided by National Garden Scheme gardens. When guidelines allow, combining these visits with refreshments at the garden or at a nearby pub makes a fantastic day out.”

The Essex gardens 2021 booklet, which lists all the gardens opening across the county can be found in Tourist Information Centres, libraries and garden centres. This year the booklet can also be accessed online https://www.paperturn-view.com/?pid=MTQ143117&v=1.4&p=3

