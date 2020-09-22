Garden Centre’s Grotto to Save Lockdown Christmas in Colchester

SANTA is still coming to Colchester this festive season at Poplar Nurseries’ magical Grotto, despite lockdown restrictions tightening throughout UK. With many Christmas events and parties already shelved for 2020, the Essex garden centre has worked tirelessly to put processes in place to bring Father Christmas to town for much-needed festive cheer.

Poplar Nurseries is renowned for transforming their garden centre into a winter wonderland full of festive treats, attractions and decorations. Prior to meeting Father Christmas, visitors will be able to take a stroll through Poplar’s magical wonderland, browse Christmas gifts or enjoy some food and drink in the restaurant.

Elaine Willis, Manager of Poplar Nurseries, said: “We love Christmas at Poplar and are delighted to bring Father Christmas himself to the garden centre to meet little ones and bring festive cheer in what has been a tough year for everyone. It’s been a mission to get everything in place to be able to offer a COVID-secure Santa’s Grotto, but it’ll all be worth it when we see children’s faces light up when they find out they are on the big man’s good list.”

To remain COVID-secure, visits to Santa’s Grotto will have to be booked online in advance via the garden centre’s new online booking system and guests are asked to adhere to a range of measures from temperature checking to strict timeslots to avoid queueing.

Tickets cost £10 per child, with little ones receiving a gift and their own miniature Christmas tree when meeting the big man himself. Visits to Poplar’s Santa’s Grotto can be booked via https://www.poplarnurseries.co.uk/events/santas-grotto

