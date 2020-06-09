GAME STORES ACROSS ESSEX RE-OPEN

Today GAME confirmed that all stores across England and Northern Ireland will open from Monday 15th June in line with the latest Government guidance. All stores in Wales and Scotland are ready to re-open but will remain closed until current guidelines are lifted. Customers can check if their nearest store is open here.

GAME are encouraging customers to us their Click and Collect service as customers in store will be limited.

Whilst GAME stores are opening, the Belong Arenas will remain closed for the time being and will look to re-open when Government Guidelines permit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

