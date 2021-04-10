Funded International Trade Support for Chelmsford Businesses

The Essex Chambers of Commerce and Chelmsford City Council are delighted to announce their new partnership and the launch of the International Trade Support for Chelmsford Businesses funding programme.

Since the 1st January and under the new Trade and Cooperation agreement (TCA), trading with the EU has proved to be both complex and time-consuming. Businesses are now faced with having to understand and implement new customs procedures and regulations.

Through the funding programme, Essex Chambers of Commerce will provide Chelmsford businesses who import and export with the much-needed International trade support and guidance required to trade confidently and compliantly.

The funding will offer qualifying businesses:

Annual FREE membership with the Essex Chambers of Commerce entitling them to all member benefits.

An International Trade Support Plan which includes:

A 1-2-1 meeting with a member of the International Trade team to map out a support programme.

FREE attendance to 2 full days and 1 half day online training

FREE attendance to 2 International Trade events

50% discount on Export Documentation Services at the Chamber

Access to the Global Business Network

Access to all member International Trade products and services

Business have felt the impact of the transition and made clear that they need further support to help with the new trading arrangements. This is an opportunity for businesses in Chelmsford to not only trade successfully with the EU but look to make a success of International Trade across the globe.

Denise Rossiter of Essex Chambers of Commerce said:

“Essex Chambers of Commerce have delivered International Trade support and services across the county for many years and we look forward to working with Chelmsford City Council in delivering the Trade Support Funding to Chelmsford businesses and welcome them to Essex Chambers of Commerce as members”

Stuart Graham, Economic Development and Implementation Services Manager for Chelmsford City Council said:

“We want to see local businesses getting back on their feet following much uncertainty from both the pandemic and Brexit. The City Council is pleased to be able to support this initiative offering businesses the opportunity to gain more confidence in the complex topic of international trading. The one-to-one support will be invaluable, and we encourage people to take up the offer.”

