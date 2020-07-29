Fun Walk Trust: 70 charities and 900 walkers register for 2020 virtual event

The Fun Walk Trust is delighted to announce that 70 local charities and good causes with an estimated 900 participants have now signed up to participate in the September Virtual Fun Walk. This is a tremendous response given the decision to go ahead with a virtual event was only made in June.

Once again, the organisers are thankful for the generous support of our Bonus Pot sponsors – all of which are local businesses that have supported the Fun Walk over multiple years.

The bonus pot has now reached over £30,000 and provides a significant incentive for supporters to get involved – the £30,000 will be added on a pro rata basis to monies raised by the good causes in sponsorship. Last year (2019) the bonus pot added 50p to every £1 raised in sponsorship.

John Baron MP, Chair of The Fun Walk Trust Trustees, said:

“We are delighted so many organisations have signed up to this year’s virtual event, and are very grateful for the continuing support of local businesses. This year’s sponsors are Swan Housing Association, Tunnelcraft, IFE Global Logistics, Anisha Grange Care Home, Butyl Products Group, Leonardo MW, McDonald’s Restaurants Basildon and others. Once again, these are businesses supporting our local communities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

