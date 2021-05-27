Fun for FREE this Half Term with Firstsite Colchester

Life may be returning to normal after the easing of lockdown, but that doesn’t mean that we all have money to burn.

Giving your kids an exciting, rewarding and memory-filled day out can put an extra squeeze on your finances, which is why Firstsite are again set to provide free activities and a delicious lunch this Half Term for families in north Essex, who are in receipt of Free School Meals or who are facing financial difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holiday Fun returns to the Colchester art gallery and Harwich Arts & Heritage Centre from Tuesday 1 to Friday 4 June, with a variety of activities available at both venues. Each day children will be able to take part in drop-in indoor art sessions, and get active with outdoor sports and movement-based activities. A delicious hot family meal can also enjoyed at each venue, or families attending Firstsite in Colchester can also book this as a takeaway.

Activities at both venues are most suitable for children aged between 4 and 11, but all ages are welcome. Even the grown-ups can join in! Art activities are available from 10am each day, with the sport sessions kicking off at 10:45am and 12:00pm. Both Harwich and Firstsite’s canteens will be open for two lunchtime sittings at 11:45am and 1pm. The Colchester takeaway collection times are 12:15pm and 1:30pm.

All activities and meals are available for free and can be booked by families currently in receipt of Free School Meals or who are facing financial difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sessions will follow the latest Covid-19 safety regulations and be carefully managed by Firstsite and Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre’s friendly and expert teams to ensure everyone has a wonderful day out.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to again secure the funding to bring our popular Holiday Fun programme back to Colchester and Harwich,” says Firstsite Director, Sally Shaw MBE. “The ongoing financial effects of the pandemic mean that many families in our area are still facing huge challenges, so we hope Holiday Fun can relieve some of these pressures and provide a space where everyone can have fun, relax, enjoy some delicious food and be creative together. We love meeting new families, as well as welcoming back wonderful families who have visited us before, and our teams work hard to make sure everyone has a really fun day out. Any families facing difficulties following the pandemic can book on for free – just visit our website to find out more.”

Bookings for Half Term Holiday Fun open on Friday 28 May 2021. To reserve your spaces, call Firstsite on 01206 713 700 or book online at www.firstsite.uk. In the meantime, why not sign-up to the Firstsite newsletter – www.firstsite.uk/newsletter – to receive all the latest news and receive a reminder when the Holiday Fun tickets go live.

The Half term 2021 Holiday Fun programme is part of the Active Essex ActivAte Holiday Club.

