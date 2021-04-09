Free parking initiative to continue in Basildon car parks

Basildon Council is continuing with its free parking initiative to support the reopening of high streets and retail sectors following the national lockdown.

The council had previously introduced three hours of free parking back in July 2020 to support the reopening of high streets as part of the ‘Shop Local Shop Safe’ campaign. This was then extended, before this latest extension.

The council owned car parks in the borough are located at:

Billericay – Lake Meadows

Billericay – Wickford Main

High Street, Billericay – Radford Crescent

Wickford – Wickford Ladygate Centre

Wickford – Wickford Pool, Wickford

All visitors to the council’s car parks will be able to park for three hours free of charge between 8am and 6pm. Normal charges will resume if people remain in a car park for three hours or more.

All council car parks are free to use overnight, from 6pm-8am, no matter the duration of use, along with being free all-day Saturday and Sunday.

The initiative will allow for the free parking extension to run up until the end of May 2021.

