FREE NOW offers free trips this weekend to launch Safer, Greener, Faster campaign

To celebrate the re-emergence of London, ride-hailing app FREE NOW is offering free trips in some of London’s iconic black cabs this weekend. The free rides will be gifted to anyone who books a black cab via the FREE NOW app and the cab that arrives is wrapped in the words: Safer, Faster, Greener on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th July.

FREE NOW has seen an 44% increase, week-on-week in demand for taxis since the capital began opening up again, demonstrating that being able to travel safely for Londoner’s is key.

Mariusz Zabrocki, General Manager of FREE NOW said: “As people begin to get out and about again, we wanted to highlight to people that black cabs are the safest, greenest and fastest way to get around.

“We are all relieved to be able to leave home more, see friends and make the most of the weather after what has been a difficult time for everyone. Factory-installed screens, the largest number of electric vehicles and using bus lanes, make Free Now black cabs the best way to get around in London. We have wrapped some of the iconic black cabs to highlight this as people look for the best way to get around.

“Look out for the wrapped black cabs this weekend and you might just get a free trip!”

All passengers need to do is download the FREE NOW app and if one of the Safer, Faster, Greener branded cabs arrives then the journey is completely free, within Zones 1 and 2.

