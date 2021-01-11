Free COVID tests now available for collection in Harlow

Free COVID-19 tests are now available for anyone without coronavirus symptoms who lives or works in Harlow.

Anyone without symptoms, including those still required to attend their place of work can pick up a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing kit from the Griffin Suite, Latton Bush Centre, Southern Way, Harlow CM18 7BL. The site is open to pick up and drop off tests between 9am and 5pm Monday to Wednesday, and for dropping completed tests off only between 9am to 12noon on Thursdays.

Residents do not need to book an appointment they can just turn up within the opening hours. Residents will need to collect the test, take the test at home and return the test back to the centre. Travelling to get a test is an essential journey.

Councillor Mark Ingall, Leader of Harlow Council and Councillor Andrew Johnson, Leader of the opposition on Harlow Council, said: “These free testing kits are all part of a new community testing regime in Harlow where residents with no symptoms can get a test and play their part in protecting the NHS and saving lives. These tests are one of a number of testing options available to residents and these tests are also open to anyone who works in our town. Around 1 in 3 people have coronavirus without symptoms so could be spreading the virus without knowing, so this testing is designed to find those people and make sure they self-isolate. It is in everybody’s interest to take a test and follow the lockdown rules as this is the only way to bring down infection rates.”

All Harlow residents without symptoms are also able to access rapid lateral flow testing at a new site in Harlow run by Essex County Council. These tests needed to be booked.

For more information on Harlow’s community testing programme visit www.harlow.gov.uk/coronavirus/community-testing

