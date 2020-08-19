Free bike marking kits to be available across the Basildon borough

The Safer Basildon Partnership has organised for free bike marking kits to be available at various venues across the borough in response to recent reports of bike thefts.

As well as these venues, youth workers and police officers on patrol in our parks and open spaces will also distribute the kits.

Deputy Leader of Basildon Council Councillor Kerry Smith said: “I am pleased we have been able to work with our partners to respond to this issue and ensure these kits are available to our communities.

“All residents should mark their bikes in UV pen with their door number and postcode, making it traceable should it be stolen and recovered.”

The bike marking kits will be available from Friday 28 August at Basildon, Wickford, Fryerns, Vange, Laindon, Pitsea and Billericay libraries as well as the Basildon Centre reception.

