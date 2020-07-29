Free beer for anyone who cycles to the Camden Pop Up Garden

Camden Town Brewery have joined forces with the team at MOJU, to create Ride On Ginger Radler, a limited-edition brew perfect for every kind of finish line.

The unique co-lab sees the iconic Hells Lager blended with MOJU’s zesty fresh ginger and lemon juice, to create the perfect summer drink.

To celebrate the first cycling inspired Radler, Camden would like to offer a bottle on them to anyone who cycles to the Camden Pop Up Garden. To claim your beer just turn up by bike this weekend (31st July – 2nd August) or the following weekend (7th August – 9th August).

Jasper Cuppaidge, Founder of Camden Town Brewery said: “As soon as we teamed up with MOJU, we knew it was a perfect match. We’re excited to be working with a brand that aligns so closely with our values, driven to produce the freshest drinks and never compromising on flavour.

Full of fresh flavour, ‘Ride On’ is the ultimate beer to enjoy out in the sunshine this summer.”

