Frankie Bridge and Ella’s Kitchen launch world’s first Eat Along Book

The UK’s number one baby food brand, Ella’s Kitchen has today launched the world’s first ‘Eat Along Book’ for little ones, co-written by popstar and mum of two, Frankie Bridge. The book has been designed to help boost developmental motor skills and hand-eye coordination, whilst exploring new tastes and textures through fun, sensory food play at mealtimes – to help little ones on their journey to developing a healthy relationship with food.

In line with research* suggesting that sensorial, hands-on activities with fruit and veg can actually enhance children’s willingness to try and accept these foods at mealtimes, the story book “The Munchy Trunks” is written by Frankie, with the help of the in-house nutritionist at Ella’s Kitchen and brought to life with bright + brilliant illustrations by Fhiona Galloway, to encourage little ones of weaning age to play and interact with different foods.

The storyline follows a little explorer who learns the grips and grabs needed to pick up, hold and eat a variety of foods, through the creative device of mimicking various animals as he turns into them, and makes his way through the magical fruit and veg land. As the story unfolds, little ones are encouraged to eat along with the little explorer + animals – with helpful icons throughout the book showing parents the different grips and grabs to practice as their little one grows. The book also includes a list of suggested foods to try as you read the story, for inspiration on different finger foods to give your little one, depending on their stage in the weaning journey.

The playful and educational tale – perfect for little ones from 6 months – has been released to celebrate the launch of five new products being added to Ella’s Kitchen’s much-loved Finger Food range. The new products, including Munchy Fingers, Mini Puffs and Puff Pops, are the perfect partner for the book as they also help to develop hand-eye coordination and motor skills needed for little ones to pick up, hold and feed themselves at mealtimes.

Co-author of the Eat Along Book, Frankie Bridge, says: “As a mum of two boys, I’ve been through the weaning journey myself, watching them try new foods for the first time and getting used to different tastes and textures. I did lots of research about what I could do to get them to enjoy nutritious foods, but in the end, it all came down to making mealtimes a fun experience! I’ve loved working with Ella’s Kitchen to bring this Eat Along Book to life – a story designed to be read to your babies and children at mealtimes, as they explore new foods that will excite their tiny taste buds. I hope the characters in the book will help your little ones practice different grips and grabs to pick things up and eat for themselves. I hope you enjoy!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

