Frank Khalid discusses Chelsea’s season with Callum Hudson Odoi

Before the lock-down Essex entrepreneur and lifelong Chelsea FC fan Frank Khalid met with his close friend Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson Odoi to discuss the season ahead.

Hudson Odoi who has been spotted a few times at Khalid’s Elbrook Cash and Carry site in Surrey visited Khalid before the lock-down and discussed about how Chelsea have played.

After the meeting Khalid took to Twitter and shared “Spoke to Callum Hudson Odoi about Jadon Sancho a couple of days ago. Let’s just say we are all trying to get him at Chelsea, even if it improves our chances by 1%. At the end of the day I believe it will be who offers more money, that unfortunately I have no idea.”

Khalid went on to post a short video clip of Hudson Odoi during a league match with the caption “Just a reminder of what Callum Hudson Odoi can do, the best is still to come. 💙 #CFC”

Just a reminder of what Callum Hudson Odoi can do, the best is still to come. 💙 #CFC pic.twitter.com/ygmUDd2H6U — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 11, 2020

