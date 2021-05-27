Fitzroy Holt releases debut single ‘Kelly’

Fitzroy Holt has released his debut single ‘Kelly’

A sumptuous ode to the forgotten, misjudged and neglected homeless community in home-town Wolverhampton. The honest beauty of the track coming from Fitzroy Holt’s own experiences of working with the Wolverhampton based women’s homeless charity, Haven. The track and, indeed, Holt’s raison d’etre, is to bring love and awareness to the community.

Working closely with Gavin Monaghan at Magic Garden studios (Editors, Ocean Colour Scene, The Blinders, The Twang), ‘Kelly’ was written during a period where Fitzroy lived in a semi derelict factory in Wolverhampton during the first national lockdown.

“I want to use my music to help people, not many people find themselves with platforms around them which allow them to spread awareness for important issues and causes they believe in. I have also found the people who do, will often shy away from reaching out in fear of controversy. So, I saw ‘Kelly’ as a way to hopefully make a positive impact to people’s lives”

Despite not having played a gig Fitzroy Holt has pricked influential tastemaker ears and has been announced to play Truck Festival (sold out) this July ahead of his debut headline show September 25th at Blossoms in Wolverhampton

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

