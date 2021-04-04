Firstsite Colchester awarded £692,625 from Cultural Recovery Fund

Firstsite has been awarded £692,625 from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure it has a sustainable future.

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country in this latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund. This second round of awards will help organisations like Firstsite look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery.

Along with replacing vital lost income, this Culture Recovery Fund grant will be used across a wide range of initiatives, including ensuring a safe reopening, helping to deliver Firstsite’s 10th anniversary plans and exhibitions, supporting artists and bringing creativity to local communities.

Firstsite Director Sally Shaw MBE said: “The Culture Recovery Fund grant really is an immense relief for Firstsite for the year ahead – whatever it may bring. It is a financial life raft which will help us across very tricky waters. This year is Firstsite’s 10th anniversary in our spectacular building and we aim to continue our work to bring creativity, fun and relief to our immediate local audiences as those we are now reaching much further afield. I am delighted to share that we will be presenting Welcome to Essex by Michael Landy CBE as the first in a series of wonderful Birthday highlights – opening on June 25th. We are also presenting New Contemporaries later in the year which will be an amazing opportunity to support emerging artists from across the country. Thank you to Arts Council England and Colchester Borough Council for their foresight in supporting us to expertly through this very difficult time for everyone.”

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: “Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they’ve ever faced. Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors – helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead.”

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, said: “Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic. These grants will help to re-open theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.We are grateful to the Government for this support and for recognising the paramount importance of culture to our sense of belonging and identity as individuals and as a society.”

