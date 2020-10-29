First visuals of exciting new plans for Epping Town Centre

Great news! The first visuals for Qualis Commercial’s exciting plans for Epping Town Centre have been revealed ahead of the second public consultation starting next week.

Five days of (Covid-safe) virtual online events start on Monday giving people the chance to see how Qualis Commercial has listened to their comments and fed them into the revised proposals for the five sites in Epping Town Centre.

Residents can book a place on one of the virtual online events taking place by visiting https://workingtogetherforepping.commonplace.is

The virtual online events will take place on:

Monday 2nd November 11.00am – 1.00pm

Tuesday 3rd November 2.30pm – 4.30pm

Thursday 5th November 6.30pm – 8.30pm

Friday 6th November 4.00pm – 6.00pm

Saturday 7th November 10.00am – 12.00pm

A pre-recorded presentation will also be available for residents who can’t log on live to view at any time from next Monday on the consultation platform https://workingtogetherforepping.commonplace.is where there will also be the facility to leave comments. Feedback channels for residents to comment will remain open until Friday 13th November.

The revised proposals show an enhanced leisure centre with gym, swimming pool, sports hall and two squash courts on the Bakers Lane site with the Cottis Lane site providing multi-level car parking, including electric car charging points and other uses such as retail, offices, cinema and community space to complement the established High Street.

Phasing of the developments would ensure the new Epping Leisure Centre opened before the old sports centre closed.

Other proposals include over 250 much needed new quality homes built around green spaces on the St John’s Road site, the Conder Building and car park at the Civic Offices, and old sports centre site in Hemnall Street.

There would be a mixture of houses and apartments offering a range of private for sale homes, high quality rented homes and affordable housing in line with Epping Forest District Council’s affordability criteria.

