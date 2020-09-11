First Viral Art Car Boot Fair Unveiled

Just like its famous physical manifestation, the viral edition promises all the fun of the fair combined with an exuberance of new talent to boot. Art Car Boot Fair favourites including Gavin Turk, Polly Morgan, Pam Hogg, Marcus Harvey, Jeremy Deller, Pure Evil, Kristjana S Williams, Sara Pope and Mat Collishaw will be joined by a host of exciting new artists, such as Rankin, Noel Fielding, Helen Beard, Claire Partington, Hayden Keys, Charlotte MacMillan and Robert Cooper.

The artwork and wares have all been produced exclusively for the 2020 Viral Art Car Boot Fair and many attest to the fact that these artists have risen to the creative challenges posed by this year’s pandemic. Indeed, many have found extraordinary inspiration in the new normal. Pam Hogg, for example, has created film posters which reference the amount of films she has been watching in lockdown; Jessie Voorsanger’s drawings similarly take shape as TV characters. Susie Hamilton has produced an extraordinary series of paintings depicting masked NHS workers, and Marcus Harvey’s ceramic sculptures, including darkened, blackened Union Jacks, reflect the times we are living in with perhaps a brutish humour.

But what has stayed the same is the quirky spirit of the Art Car Boot Fair, its celebration of the weird and wonderful. Adam Dant has been commissioned to create a map based on the Art Car Boot Fair project which allows visitors to have a virtual rummage through the delights of Art- CarBootopia, full of references from its exuberant event history. The atmosphere of the Art Car Boot Fair will also be revived through a digital Programme of the Day, featuring a wide variety of artist-led events and experiences that will take place alongside the fair itself. Events will include life live drawing classes with Trixie Divine, a special reading from Bob & Roberta Smith, a Critic’s Choice selection from Louisa Buck, radio broadcasts, artist interviews, performance art and lots more.

Art Car Boot Fair Members (see below) will receive Premium Access to the Viral ACBF from 12 pm, just one of the many benefits included in the new membership programme. And, just as with the physical ACBF event, there will be ‘£5 IN’ tickets giving access to the event from 2.30 pm onwards. Also in keeping with Art Car Boot Fair tradition, access will be free from 5.30 to 6.30 pm for a final hour of buying and selling, with discounted prices and special end of the day offers to be snapped up.

Says Karen Ashton, founder of the Art Car Boot Fair: ‘This year’s line-up of artists for the first digital ACBF exhibits a stunning array of talent. There will be something here for everyone. Despite this year’s move online, we’re also proud to be maintaining our unique focus on interaction between artist and audience: visitors will be able to talk directly to the artists through Zoom and Instagram, as well as take part in a vibrant programme of immersive events. We can’t wait to welcome the world to the Viral Art Car Boot Fair.’

The fair will be delivered through a specially created event website. Each artist will have their own virtual car boot ‘pitch’ featuring not only all of their artworks, but also specially created films and live links direct to the artists’ studios. Just as with ACBF Live events, the Viral edition will offer direct access to the artists, all of whom will be making work especially for the day and selling for astonishing ‘boot fair’ prices. There will be countdowns, virtual queues, waiting rooms, art drops, exclusive editions, lots of originals and a myriad of ways for visitors to get involved. There will even be a specially curated virtual gallery exhibition with the works of Ian Dawson, James Hewins, George Thom and Anette Warner, specially curated within the virtual surroundings of Groocks Gallery.

